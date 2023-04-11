Women's white shoes and trainers: unleash your potential
When we named our company after the Greek goddess of victory, we began an enduring commitment to the cause of women's sport. We craft our women's white trainers and shoes so you can chase down your passion—wherever it takes you. From park runs to your first triathlon, our footwear supports you every step of the way.
A great performance is built from the ground up. Ladies' white trainers with ultra-grippy soles give exceptional traction over wet or uneven surfaces. If you're all about the challenging gym sessions, look for women's white trainers with a flat, wide sole for outstanding stability. Hitting the tennis court? Choose women's white shoes with specialist herringbone outsoles for targeted control and matchless sliding ability.
Tough runs, high-rep gym workouts, challenging matches—when you're pushing yourself to the max, it's vital to protect your joints. Our acclaimed Air units absorb the impact of each stride, jump, turn and landing, while deep foam midsoles give the cushioning you need. That means you can focus on testing your limits, and then pushing past them.