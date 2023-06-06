- Buying GuideThe Best Nike Women's Plus-Size Hoodies—for Every Activity
- Buying GuideThe Top 9 Nike Gift Ideas for Dancers
Women’s dance clothing: move to the beat
Move with confidence in women’s dancewear from Nike. Our collection of women’s dance clothing is home to sleek separates and sets that'll have you feeling your best in the studio—from the first beat to the last.
Practising complex choreography? Move confidently in Nike dance clothes for women. Our women’s leggings provide plenty of support as you stretch, step and pivot. The tight-fitting style gives you a streamlined shape as you move. Each pair is crafted from premium fabrics to elevate your performance: Nike’s innovative Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, while InfinaSoft fabrics offer extra layers of cosiness.
Want additional comfort as you rehearse your routine? Look for soft joggers and sweatpants in our women’s dancewear collection. With oversized silhouettes and designs, they provide relaxed options when you're warming up and cooling down. Team joggers, leggings or sweatpants with a dance sports bra for more support. Smooth, lightweight fabric allows breathability, while a racerback style promotes airflow in high-heat areas—keeping you composed and focused on the beat.
Whether you’re on your way to the studio or heading home after rehearsals, Nike women's dancewear is crafted with ultimate comfort in mind. Our dance outfits for women include a mix of cosy sweatshirts and hoodies to take you from the street to the studio. Oversized crew-neck designs offer plenty of room for movement, while elongated ribbing on the cuffs adds comfort and structure. Looking to stay warm? Opt for hoodies crafted with soft brushed fleece to keep you snug in colder weather. Pair yours with Swoosh-stamped dance leggings for a coordinated look or style as a sleek separate.