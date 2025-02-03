Tottenham kits 2024/2025: show off your passion for the new season
Whether you're supporting in the stands or on the sofa, match day is even better with our Tottenham kits. We have high-performance versions of the latest strips, so you can rep your team in style. Our kits come in a choice of fits and sizes to ensure every dedicated fan looks and feels their best. Treat yourself to a new Spurs shirt to celebrate the upcoming season. Or go all-out with a full kit for maximum impact.
Tottenham shirts: share the excitement
From kick-off to full-time, the league season is even more exciting when you're watching in your team's colours. We have Tottenham shirts in home, away and third-kit designs for an authentic look at every fixture. Getting ready for your own must-win match? Our Spurs shirts are cut to a neat fit and move with you, so nothing comes between you and the game. The quick-dry, sweat-wicking fabric of your Tottenham top also keeps you cool and focused.
Tottenham strips for younger fans: fuel their passion
Help your kids feel closer to their sporting idols with new Tottenham kits. When they're ready to get out onto the pitch, Tottenham strips in breathable fabrics let sweat evaporate quickly, so your future superstar feels fresh and comfortable during training. And thanks to lightweight fits that give room to move, there's nothing to hold them back as they recreate their favourite moments and hone their skills.
Train in any conditions in a Spurs kit
From sun-baked afternoons to frosty evening kick-offs, the beautiful game doesn't stop for the weather. Our Tottenham tracksuits give you the extra protection you need to stay sharp and focused, whatever the great outdoors throws at you. Stretchy knit fabrics give welcome insulation without restricting your movement, and sweat-wicking fabric ensures you stay fresh. At the waist, internal drawstring ties ensure a secure fit—no matter how much you move around. Ready to shed the layers? Zip fastenings at the ankle mean you can get your trackie bottoms off without taking off your boots.
Beat the chill in branded outerwear
If you're waiting on the sidelines for your moment, supporting your kids' youth team or just cheering from the stands, a great quality coat is a must to stay warm. Our Tottenham football coats offer exceptional warmth with a lightweight feel. Down filling combined with our unique Therma-FIT technology works with your body's natural heat to keep you comfortable. And when the wind picks up, draughtproof outer shells ensure the protection you need.
Take Tottenham tops to the streets
Nike Spurs T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies are made for chilled-out dressing—so you can showcase your passion no matter what you're doing. Snug fleece pieces lock out chilly draughts and feel good against your skin—essential for the post-match cooldown or the colder days. Look out for zip-up fastenings to let you adjust your insulation levels and ribbing at the cuffs and waistband to lock in heat. When the temperature rises, lightweight cotton T-shirts with Tottenham-inspired graphics help you keep your cool in style.