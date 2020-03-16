Play in Comfort with Nike’s Modest Clothing Collection
Shop Nike’s collection of modest clothing for women, featuring the latest Victory Swim outfits. Choose from full-length tops, Hijabs, swimwear, leggings and more. Featuring a wide selection of styles and colours for a running, sport, and exercise. Whether you’re on the pitch or at the beach, Nike’s modest clothing collection will keep you covered in comfort. Discover more Nike staples, including tracksuits and traditional swimwear on Nike.com.