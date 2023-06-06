Skip to main content
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials - Apparel

      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Warm-up Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Warm-up Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Tour
      Nike Dri-FIT Tour Men's Washed Golf Polo
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Tour
      Men's Washed Golf Polo
      €69.99
      Club América 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Club América 2022/23 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      Club América 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Men's Fleece Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Men's Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Men's Sports Utility Gilet
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Men's Sports Utility Gilet
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Air Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Air Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      €99.99
      Naomi Osaka
      Naomi Osaka Short-Sleeve Button-Down Top
      Just In
      Naomi Osaka
      Short-Sleeve Button-Down Top
      €69.99
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Men's 18cm (approx.) Unlined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Unlined Shorts
      €79.99
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      €17.99
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €94.99
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €44.99
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Match Home
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      €149.99
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Men's Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Men's Trousers
      FFF Academy Pro
      FFF Academy Pro Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      Just In
      FFF Academy Pro
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      €64.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Diamond Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Diamond Shorts
      €49.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Shorts
      Just In
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Shorts
      €69.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Pants
      Just In
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Pants
      €69.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      Just In
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      €39.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Top
      Just In
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Top
      €49.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
      Just In
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
      €139.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Top
      Just In
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Top
      €74.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
      Just In
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
      €69.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Drill Top
      Just In
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Elite
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Drill Top
      €129.99
      Nike Pro Warm
      Nike Pro Warm Men's Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Warm
      Men's Tights
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.