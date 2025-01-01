  1. Nike By You
    2. /
    3. /
  3. Tops & T-Shirts
    4. /
  4. Kits & Jerseys

Kids Nike By You Kits & Jerseys(41)

England 2025 Match Home (Women's Team)
England 2025 Match Home (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Authentic Jersey
Sustainable Materials
England 2025 Match Home (Women's Team)
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Authentic Jersey
€129.99
FFF 2025 Match Home (Women's Team)
FFF 2025 Match Home (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Authentic Jersey
Sustainable Materials
FFF 2025 Match Home (Women's Team)
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Authentic Jersey
€129.99
Netherlands 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
Netherlands 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Sustainable Materials
Netherlands 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
€79.99
FFF 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
FFF 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Sustainable Materials
FFF 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
€79.99
FFF 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
FFF 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Sustainable Materials
FFF 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
€79.99
England 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
England 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team) Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
England 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Netherlands 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
Netherlands 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Sustainable Materials
Netherlands 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
€79.99
Netherlands 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Netherlands 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Netherlands 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
€84.99
Brazil 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
Brazil 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Sustainable Materials
Brazil 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
€79.99
Brazil 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
Brazil 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team) Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Brazil 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Norway 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
Norway 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Sustainable Materials
Norway 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
€79.99
Norway 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
Norway 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team) Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Norway 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Nigeria 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
Nigeria 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team) Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Nigeria 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Nigeria 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
Nigeria 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team) Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Nigeria 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Third
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Total 90 Football Authentic Shirt
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Total 90 Football Authentic Shirt
€129.99
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Third
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Match Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
€129.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Home
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Away
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Match Home
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
€129.99
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Home
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Bestseller
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
€69.99
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Home
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
€129.99
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Away
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
Sustainable Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Match Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
€129.99
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Home
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€84.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Poland 2024/25 Stadium Home
Poland 2024/25 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Poland 2024/25 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Away
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Norway 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Norway 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Norway 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
€84.99
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
€79.99
England 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
England 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Sustainable Materials
England 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
€79.99
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Away
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
England 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
England 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Bestseller
England 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
€79.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
€84.99
FFF 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
FFF 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Sustainable Materials
FFF 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
€84.99