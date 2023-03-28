School bags for girls: from the playground to training
Our girls' bags are the perfect accessory to carry her everyday essentials, from sports gear to textbooks. Whether she's on her way to the classroom or training after-hours, our girls' backpacks, duffel bags and gym sacks are designed with all-day comfort in mind.
Spacious school backpacks for girls
Our girls' school bags will prepare her for class and adventures alike. With a super spacious main compartment, it's easy to keep essentials secure and organised on the go. Mesh side pockets are ideal for carrying water bottles and umbrellas, while zipped areas make it easy to stash smaller items. Look out for backpacks with a removable pencil case and haul loop for a little extra storage.
Pop on the playground
Bold designs and the iconic Nike Swoosh give her plenty of choices to find her style among our school bags for girls. Our collection includes backpacks and gym bags with playful patterns and eye-catching printed logos that will stay cool, term after term. Working with a strict uniform brief? You'll also find plenty of backpacks in plain hues with discreet logos.
Comfortable rucksacks for girls
We know how important it is to feel good throughout the school day, whether between classes or heading to after-school sports clubs. That's why we craft our girls' backpacks for school with padded shoulder straps for all-day comfort. Adjustable straps mean it's easy to get a snug fit, while scaled-down backpacks for younger years are ideal on smaller shoulders.
Girls' backpacks built to last
Nike girls' backpacks stand up to the seasons. Woven polyester provides extra durability, while backpacks crafted from water-repellent materials protect kids' belongings come rain or shine. Thanks to hardwearing materials and ultra-comfortable design features, girls can rely on their favourite rucksack—term after term.
Grab essentials easily
Carrying sports gear? With a roomy interior and cinch cord, drawstring gym sacks make it super easy to access her things. Whether she's pulling on her football shirt or slipping on her trainers, our gym sacks for school will help her get ready for the game on time. Hip packs make ideal school bags for girls who are always on the go: think simple, small-item storage that suits the playground and weekend adventures.
Get ready for the game
The perfect game starts with the right preparation. Our girls' sports backpacks make it easy to bring along her essentials on match day—from clothing to water bottles. Fabrics with water-repellent coatings keep items dry in wet weather. Lightly padded back areas make carrying sports gear that little bit more comfortable, and designs with chest straps help to distribute weight away from her shoulders on her way to the game. Need to swap out her football boots? Look out for backpacks with zipped compartments to accommodate her favourite pair of trainers.