Australia football kits 2022/23: celebrate the journey
Whether you're singing from the stands or watching with your mates on the sofa, our new Australia football kits bring extra excitement to the game. You'll find Australia national team kits with authentic colourways and badging, so you can cheer on the Socceroos in style. Opt for the traditional Australia home kit, or join their journey on the road with the team's latest away kit.
Getting ready to rep your own team in a must-win fixture? Our Australia kit uses pro-quality materials to help you perform at your best. Expect Dri-FIT technology that wicks away sweat so it can evaporate quickly, keeping you fresh and focused. Comfy fits ensure a neat outline with plenty of freedom to sprint and strike. Look out for stretch inserts at the side hems that give extra movement when you need it most.
We believe the next generation of sports stars deserve the same high-performance sportswear as their football icons. That's why we make our junior-sized Australia kits with breathable materials that draw sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate quickly. And with the latest designs from the new season, you can channel your on-pitch heroes and heroines as you play.
Safeguarding the future of our planet is a team effort, and we're committed to playing our part. Nike's Move to Zero is a company-wide programme with an important goal: to manufacture our apparel with net-zero emissions and net-zero waste. That's why we make as many garments as possible from recycled polyester yarns, spun from plastic bottles that would otherwise have ended up in landfills. To join us, look out for the Sustainable Materials tag when choosing your Australia football strip.