Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Cyber Monday

      Shoes
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      €84.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      €119.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit Women's Training Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
      Women's Training Trousers
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
      Member Access
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
      Women's Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Go FlyEase
      Nike Go FlyEase Easy On/Off Shoes
      Nike Go FlyEase
      Easy On/Off Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Women's Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      €84.99
      Jordan Series ES
      Jordan Series ES Men's Shoes
      Jordan Series ES
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials+
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials+ Men's Fleece Crew
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials+
      Men's Fleece Crew
      €64.99
      Nike Air Max Plus 3
      Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus 3
      Men's Shoes
      €189.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Joggers
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low
      Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Huarache
      Nike Air Huarache Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Huarache
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Joggers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Joggers
      €99.99
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Men's Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Men's Joggers
      €54.99
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Woven Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Men's Woven Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      €54.99
      Nike Blazer Low Platform
      Nike Blazer Low Platform Women's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Low Platform
      Women's Shoes
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €49.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Warm-Up Trousers
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Warm-Up Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Men's Shoes
      €189.99
      Nike Air Max Furyosa
      Nike Air Max Furyosa Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Furyosa
      Women's Shoes
      €159.99

      Nike Cyber Monday 2022: discover new looks

      Update your gear with sportswear and footwear from the Nike Cyber Monday sale. We've got deals on some of our most iconic ranges for men, women and kids – from responsive Air Max shoes to football shirts that let you rep your team. Maybe you're looking for base layers or jackets? You'll find them all in our Nike Cyber Monday sale.

      Refresh your look with our iconic trainers. Our shoes are designed to deliver bounce, no matter where you're headed. Explore savings on classic shoes like Nike Blazer trainers, or prioritise the stability and cushioning of Nike Air Max footwear. Whatever you choose, our responsive midsole foam will keep you comfortable, mile after mile.

      In our Nike Cyber Week offers, you'll also spot cosy essentials like hoodies and sweatshirts. Pair with trousers or joggers in lightweight fleece for head-to-toe warmth without the bulk. Alternatively, check out our Nike Cyber Monday 2022 offers on sportswear with Nike Dri-FIT technology. These pieces will keep you cool, so you can train without distractions.