School bags for boys: comfort, all day long
When it comes to boys' school bags, our collection is top of the class. Whether you're in need of a roomy option or a compact style, we've got practical designs in a range of colours to make it easy to find the perfect match. They're crafted from smart fabrics that are both durable and lightweight, so they can withstand whatever the playground throws at them. Sturdy straps with adjustable toggles provide comfort for all-day wear, while internal pouches make organisation simple. Plus, our water-resistant coating keeps their stuff protected—even in wet weather.
Busy day ahead? Choose from classic boys' backpacks and duffel bags made to store everything from gym kits and trainers to books and stationery. Zipped pockets make it easy to stash valuables and accessories, and mesh side pockets are perfect for keeping water bottles close by. Opt for a boys' rucksack with padded straps that cushion the shoulders against heavy loads. Or, choose school bags for boys with a haul loop at the top—they're super easy to carry by hand or over the shoulder.
We know he loves to show off his personal style, so we've designed bags for boys with our signature Swoosh, and the branding of their favourite sports teams. Printed finishes bring a fun flavour to the day, while minimalist designs offer a sleek effect. Look out for contrasting-colour toggles and drawstrings to add fun detailing—not to mention quick and easy fastening. You'll even find our iconic "Just Do It" slogan crafted into a keyring and attached to the zippers of some Nike boys' backpacks for school.