Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Jackets

      Nike Black Friday Winter Jackets & Coats 2022

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (1)
      Cold Weather
      Brand 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Women's Parka
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Women's Parka
      €299.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      €119.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Parka
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Parka
      Nike Repel Miler
      Nike Repel Miler Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Repel Miler
      Men's Running Jacket
      €79.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Parka
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Parka
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Parka
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Parka
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Air Therma-FIT
      Nike Air Therma-FIT Women's Corduroy Winter Jacket
      Nike Air Therma-FIT
      Women's Corduroy Winter Jacket
      €184.99
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Women's Synthetic Fill High-Pile Fleece Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Women's Synthetic Fill High-Pile Fleece Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Reversible Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Reversible Jacket
      €144.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      €104.99
      Liverpool F.C.
      Liverpool F.C. Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Jacket
      Liverpool F.C.
      Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Jacket
      €89.99
      Jordan Essential
      Jordan Essential Men's Statement Parka
      Jordan Essential
      Men's Statement Parka
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Women's Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Women's Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      €84.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Woven Training Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Woven Training Jacket
      €64.99
      Nike
      Nike Toddler Hooded Chevron Puffer Jacket
      Nike
      Toddler Hooded Chevron Puffer Jacket
      €74.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max Men's Full-Zip Hooded Training Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Men's Full-Zip Hooded Training Jacket
      €79.99
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel Men's Down-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel
      Men's Down-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Jacket
      €129.99

      Winter jackets and gilets: deals on tough outerwear

      Check out our Nike Black Friday winter coats promo now. Our winter jackets and gilets combine water-repellent protection with lightweight fabrics to keep you warm and dry in tough conditions. Longer coats with hoods offer full protection from the weather. And when you're warming up for a training session, pick out a shorter gilet style that leaves your arms free.

      Whether you're tearing up the track, training hard or heading to the gym, our quality kit will keep you going – no matter what the weather's like. And with full-length zippers and hoods, it's easy to adjust the level of coverage. Mesh linings ensure breathability, while zip-up pockets are ideal for keeping your valuables secure.

      Want to look your best while you train? Our coats and cover-ups come in both understated and bold styles. Simple monochrome pieces with discreet branding let you keep your vibe on the down-low. Meanwhile, bright colours make a statement. With our winter jackets Nike Black Friday sale now on, it's the perfect time to upgrade your coat.