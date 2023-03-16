Baby Girls' Clothing
Find the perfect fashion fit for your little one with baby girls’ clothing from Nike. Get her ready to attack her workout with you or her every day play in baby girl printed capris or two-piece legging set. Choose from three-piece body suit sets, two-piece fleece ensembles, tops and shorts to keep your young athlete moving in style and comfort. Select from a variety of colours from the Nike baby girl clothes collection. It is never too early to begin accessorizing and your baby girl will be the sports trendsetter with a variety of matching tops, socks and hats.
Gear up the little sports fan in your life and coordinate her sportswear look this summer with baby girls' clothes paired with the latest Nike baby girls' shoes or sandals. Baby girl apparel provides optimal movement for those little ones transitioning from crawling to walking. Discover the newest designs and colours of baby girl shoes to find a pair your young team member will love. Allow your little one's creativity to shine through by customising a new pair of girls' shoes with NIKEiD. Explore the entire Nike baby collection to find the latest selection of styles for boys and girls.