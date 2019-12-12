She Can't Chase Her Dreams If She's Standing Still
Did you know most girls don't even get one hour of physical activity in their day? The fact is, when they are active, they do better—in sport and in life. Simply put, play helps girls realise their power to be healthy, happy and successful.
Nike Game Growers
Girls across the US have the chance to grow sport in their communities through Game Growers, an innovative new programme developed by Nike in partnership with select WNBA and NBA teams.
Game Growers provides girls aged 13–14 with the space, tools, resources and support they need to create the change they want to see in basketball and beyond.
Gurls Talk Made to Play Fund
Play Equals Power
By partnering with community organisations around the world, we are breaking down barriers, building community and helping girls find their strength through the power of play and sport.
Mbali Dlamini
Mbali Dlamini is a coach from Soweto, South Africa who works with more than 120 girls in an afterschool programme she runs through Altus Sport. With the Made to Play funding, she's expanding her programme to include cricket, street football and silent ball, alongside life skills training that will help girls better address issues such as peer pressure, abuse and bullying.
Lemya
Lemya is a teacher from Paris, who has been a volunteer basketball coach with the Big Bang Ballers in Grenoble for five years. She plans to use the Made to Play funding to buy equipment, hire coaches and organise Big Bang Ballers in Seine-Saint-Denis, one of the poorest districts in France, to help displaced girls from the Roma community discover confidence and community through the game of basketball.
Beau Van Iersel
Beau Van Iersel is studying to become a PE Teacher at a school for children with learning difficulties and disabilities in Den Bosch, Netherlands. Her Made to Play funding supports Hub Fit Gurls, a programme Beau developed, offering a variety of sports and self-defence classes so girls can find their strength and build their confidence.
Enough Talk, Time For Action
Be A Teammate
Encourage a girl to move for at least 60 minutes a day. Learn how our partners around the world are getting girls active and how you can get involved.
Be A Champion
Spread the word by sharing stories of how play and sport are powering girls by using #MadeToPlay
Be A Coach
Bring play and sport to your community. Learn helpful coaching tips and start making a difference now.
The Power of Sport
Meet six coaches around the world who are making
a difference for the next generation of athletes.
Girls Who Move, Move the World
With our community partners, we are committed
to getting girls around the world moving.
Getting girls active is a team sport. We are partnering with several organisations around the world to give girls positive experiences through play and sport.
We believe that kids aren't meant to sit still—they're made to play.