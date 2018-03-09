NIKE ZOOM TECHNOLOGYFirst introduced in 1995 after more than a decade of research and development, Nike Zoom is a responsive cushioning designed for
athletes across multiple sports whose performance is based on speed.
WHAT IS NIKE ZOOM?A cushioning made from strategically placed Nike Air units with tightly stretched
fibres woven inside. The thin yet powerful cushioning turns the pressure of each
step into energy for the next move.
HOW DOES NIKE ZOOM WORK?As you step down, tiny fibres inside the pressurised Zoom Air units are
compressed, dispersing the force of your step to soften impact. Then they
quickly snap back into place, springing you into your next move.
PUT SOME ZOOM IN YOUR RUNZoom Air is a key element to our fastest distance running shoe ever and
the technology is available in several models. Do you wanna go faster?
Of course you do. Check out how Zoom can propel your running.