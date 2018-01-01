ADDED TO CART
NIKE AIR Pressurised airbags provide responsive support to help you stay comfortable throughout the day.

Flyknit_Innovation_CDP_P2_Desktop.jpg

AIR INNOVATION What started as a performance running solution has since evolved into a way of life—a
singular form of footwear experimentation.

P3line_Free.jpg
1102 Air CDP Shoebar DT.jpg

SHOP NIKE AIR Check out some of our favourite kicks at the moment.

NIKE AIR FOR RUNNING Air cushioning provides maximum impact protection
for heel-to-toe comfort.

NIKE AIR FOR BASKETBALL Deliver a plush feel and durable impact protection
on every step.

NIKE AIR FOR STYLE Provide a mix of performance comfort and
expressive style.

Flyknit_Innovation_CDP_P7_Desktop.jpg

WHAT IS NIKE AIR? Nike Air technology consists of pressurised air inside a tough yet flexible bag and provides more flexibility and
spring without compromising structure. The Air Sole units maintain their given form with elasticity, reduce impact
and keep the shoe snug and lightweight.

Air_Innovation_CDP_P7_Desktop.jpg

LIGHTWEIGHT DURABILITY Nike Air cushioning reduces the weight of the shoe without reducing performance.
The lighter the shoe is, the less energy athletes put out during their performance.
Athletes need the cushioning in their footwear to last, and Nike Air is designed to
provide support throughout the life of the shoe.

Air_Innovation_CDP_P8_Desktop.jpg

ENERGY ABSORPTION With each step, Nike Air cushioning absorbs impact and immediately returns to its
original shape to protect the body. These innovations allow any athlete to perform
harder, while providing flawless comfort.

Air_Innovation_CDP_P9_Desktop.jpg

NIKE ARCHIVES AIR MAX ORIGINS Nike Air debuted in 1979, but has evolved through countless iterations over the past four decades. The result: a family of closely related
Air technologies, tailored to enhance performance for specific types of activity. Trace the lineage below.

1978 NIKE AIR SOLE Nike Air began with an aerospace engineer named Frank Rudy and an ingenious idea.
During a visit to Nike's World Headquarters, Rudy gave Phil Knight a pair of running shoes
fitted with a prototype Air Sole unit—the rest is history.

After much trial and error, Rudy's concept was applied to the Air
Tailwind in 1978, catapulting the running industry forward. The real
impact would hit almost a decade later when a light bulb went off
for storied footwear designer Tinker Hatfield: Nike needed to
visually demonstrate the next-level impact of Nike Air.

Nike Air Sole Original Insole

Air_Innovation_CDP_P12_Desktop.jpg

1995 ZOOM AIR After more than a decade of research and development, Nike Zoom
Air debuted in 1995 and continues to provide responsive low-profile
cushioning that athletes can feel. Each time an athlete's foot touches
down, tensile fibres compress to cushion the impact before quickly
springing back to their original state, generating an explosive,
powerful bounce. The fibres are knitted inside a pressurised Nike Air
unit—giving the Zoom Air cushioning its snappy responsiveness.

1987 MAX AIR Max Air was Nike's first visual expression of Air technology. Inspired by
the avant-garde, inside-out architecture of the Centre Pompidou in Paris,
Hatfield gave life to Air Max by opening a literal window to the sole.
It single-handedly kick-started a revolution in the footwear industry.

Max Air displaces heavier midsole materials, reducing the weight of the shoe without
sacrificing performance. Lighter shoes allow the athlete to expend less energy during
performance. Max Air cushioning absorbs impact forces when the foot strikes
the ground, protecting muscles, joints and tendons.

EXPLORE OTHER NIKE INNOVATIONS See how Nike products adapt to and enable astonishing athletic feats.

