Simple Ways to Stop Stress-Eating

It's late Friday night, and you've had a tough week. Work feels unproductive, you're fractious with people at home and your workouts have been crappy. You've finished dinner, but that doesn't stop you from opening a jumbo bag of crisps (or box of cookies, bottle of wine or all of the above). The next thing you know, it's empty.
This is textbook emotional eating, when you're consuming in response to an emotional trigger rather than a physiological hunger cue, says Jennifer Taitz, PsyD, a cognitive behavioural therapist in Los Angeles and the author of "End Emotional Eating". When it happens, says Taitz, "we eat both more than we normally would and foods that we might normally choose not to eat".
Sadness, worry, boredom—these feelings can be associated with emotional eating, although the cue isn't always negative, says Krista Scott-Dixon, PhD, the director of curriculum at Precision Nutrition. You could be enjoying Sunday dinner with your family, and though you're stuffed, you have a portion of Grandma's apple crumble because you enjoy the nostalgia of it. Even that is technically emotional eating, though it's not necessarily problematic, says Scott-Dixon. A one-off indulgence can be harmless if it feels worth it.
You can run into trouble when you're regularly eating to avoid or smother feelings. Of all our emotions, stress is one of the biggest triggers for this, say both Taitz and Scott-Dixon. That's especially true if you're cut off from your typical stress-relievers (for example, when you can no longer watch the game with your friends, or when your favourite Sunday morning yoga class is cancelled). Food is an instant, always-accessible escape, says Taitz—but a temporary one. After you eat, you may go right back to feeling stressed … and be angry at yourself for that empty crisp packet.
Feeling stuffed and guilty isn't the only issue. Chronically using food for comfort can lead to unwanted weight gain. And feeling like you can't control what you eat may have a domino effect, making you less motivated to keep up a consistent workout routine or solid sleep schedule, says Scott-Dixon.
The good news is, you can prevent that spiral from ever starting—or stop it if it already has. Here's how.