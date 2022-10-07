Should You Work Out If You’re Sick?

You don't have to wait until you feel 100 percent better to work out, but you should wait until at least 90 percent. That means your energy levels are close to normal, your head is feeling clear and you're back on track with your hydration and nutrition. You may also begin to crave exercise again, "So all signs are pointing to 'go'", says Cardone.

However, if you still feel light-headed, achy, fatigued or short of breath, give yourself more time to recover before restarting your workout routine.

How to Exercise Safely When You're Still Recovering

If you choose to exercise while recovering, your first order of business is to work out away from the gym—and other people. And if you've been diagnosed with COVID-19, make sure you rest and self-isolate for at least five days before exercising. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you should count day one as the first full day after your symptoms appeared or you received a positive test result.



Your workout intensity will vary depending on your symptoms and how long it's been since you've exercised. In any event, don't expect to hit the ground running on your first workout back. "It's easy for people to get weaker and deconditioned within a few days of doing nothing and it takes time to get back to the same level", Cardone says.

When you return to exercise, aim for 50 percent of your usual intensity—at the most. "It will depend on how long it's been since you've worked out, but 50 percent is a good general rule", Cardone says.

For example, if you're a runner returning from illness, slash your weekly mileage by half and run at a slower pace. Consider adding in low-impact cardio options like cycling, rowing or the elliptical for the first week or two to gradually progress your impact and intensity, Cardone says. That said, these low-impact activities may not be wise if your only option is to go to the gym and risk exposing other people to your germs.

If your workout of choice involves weightlifting, drop your usual loads by at least 50 percent. "Now is not the time to test how much you can deadlift", Bharati says. You may also want to cut back on your workout length and frequency.

To get back into working out after being ill, Bharati and Cardone recommend trying these exercises first:

Walking or light jogging

Slow yoga

Light-intensity strength training

Slow cycling





Meanwhile, they say the worst exercise to do when you're recovering include:

High-intensity interval training (HIIT)

Endurance running

Group fitness classes

Gym workouts

Winter activities like skiing

Whatever activity you do, work at an intensity that enables you to hold a conversation comfortably.

Notice how you feel during your workouts. If things go well, increase your intensity by 10–20 percent and see how that feels. Keep adding intensity in increments of 10–20 percent until you're back to your pre-illness level.

If you start feeling light-headed, nauseous, fatigued or achy, stop your workout or lighten your intensity.