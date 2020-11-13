The Health Benefits of the Mediterranean Diet

It's a Lifestyle

To be clear, the Mediterranean diet isn't a quick fix. The longer you stick with it, the more it pays off. In fact, it may even help you live longer. A review of studies published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition reported that the diet's close followers lowered their risk of death from all causes compared to those on a control diet. The likely explanation? All the aforementioned health benefits that come with eating a heart-healthy, anti-inflammatory diet. In fact, two of the world's five Blue Zones—areas with the highest percentage of people who live to age 100—are in the Mediterranean region, where they tend to eat the healthiest version of the diet (it's even more plant-based).



Possibly the diet's most attractive feature, though, is that it isn't very restrictive. Unlike many trendy eating plans today, there's way more that you can eat than you "can't" eat, and the diet doesn't include strict portion recommendations or guidelines. And with so many varieties of fruits, veggies, fish, legumes and grains out there, says Maciel, you have a multitude of options. It's not only a lifestyle that can help you for the long haul, it's also one you can actually stick with for life.



To do that, experiment with new plant-based recipes (there are a tonne online, or you can find them on the Nike Training Club App). And look for ways to add more fruits, veggies and beans to old favourites by, say, topping your yogurt with berries, stacking a sandwich with raw veggies or adding chickpeas to a chicken dish. Choose olive oil instead of butter when you cook, and use it instead of store-bought dressings to add flavour to vegetables and salads. Include seafood in your diet a few times a week. Pour red wine if and when you drink alcohol (just stick to one glass per night—this one isn't a "more is better" situation, sorry!). And in place of refined white rice and pasta, incorporate whole grains like farro or kamut, which pack a lot more texture and taste anyway.



Even if you don't eat the Mediterranean way all day every day, "every little bit helps", says Shively. And to that we say, "salute!"