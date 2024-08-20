Kobe 9 Protro: how Kobe Bryant's endless pursuit of perfection redefined a masterpiece

During their meeting, Eric presented Kobe with the first prototype design of the Kobe 9. As Eric handed him the shoe, Kobe tossed it back. "You and your team need to go back and figure out the story part of the shoe, because it's not there".

Eric spent his journey home from the meeting thinking about how to course-correct, focusing on the missing story pillar. His team tweaked the overlay to allow for more surface area for expression and worked on different colour offerings rooted in stories from various artists and musicians who inspired Kobe.

"All of a sudden, it became a broader canvas to tell the story and to bring to life the inspiration and spirit of some of these visionaries and creatives that Kobe felt so deeply", Eric said.