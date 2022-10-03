Stories Curated by Rebel Girls
JJ Roble
JJ and her eight brothers were always playing football as kids. After pursuing a career in the game, she became the first Muslim woman referee in the UK and soon began training her seven nieces. Word caught on, and more young girls in the neighborhood would turn up to practice, eager to learn. She dreams of seeing her team grow to a whole league of players from across the country where they can learn and believe that anything is possible.
JJ Roble. English. Born: 1 January, 1994. Illustration by Adriana Bellet.
Once there was a girl who ran so much that her mother nicknamed her “horse.” When Jawahir was a kid, she and her eight brothers were always playing football. They played in the garden, they played in the front yard, they even played in the house!
When she grew up, JJ decided to build her career around football. She became the first Muslim woman referee in the U.K.. Then, one day, JJ noticed her seven nieces were bursting with energy—they needed an outlet. She thought back to her days of playing football with her brothers and saw another opportunity to stay involved in football: she’d become their coach.
At their first practice, JJ started with the basics. She showed the girls what part of their feet to kick with and she cheered them on as they sprinted up and down the field. JJ guided the seven smiling girls through drills, encouraging her nieces to run a little bit faster and kick a little bit harder. It felt just like her childhood.
“
When JJ showed up for their next practice, she was greeted by more kids than just her own nieces! A whole group of little girls were waiting for her, eager to learn from Coach JJ. Her players loved their time together so much that JJ’s team quickly grew to include most of the kids in their neighborhood.
JJ dreams of seeing her team grow as both people and players, but her goals don’t stop there. She wants to see a whole league spring up around her team, with players from all over the country. “I want to help more girls get into the game. They don’t have to be footballers but there is so much else to achieve. Impossible is nothing.”