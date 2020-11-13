How Recovery Affects Your Immune System

You know how a relaxing holiday can help you recharge and tackle your goals—at work, at the gym and in life—with even more gusto than before? Well, it turns out your immune system can benefit from a little R&R too.
See, while breaking a sweat is good—like, really good—for your immune system, it's still possible to take your training too far. Consistent, intense exercise without proper recovery between workouts may increase your risk of illness, says Jonathan Peake, PhD, a senior lecturer at the Queensland University of Technology in Australia, who researches the topic. That's because going too hard, too often could compromise the inner workings of your body's natural attack force.
How Your Immune System Works
Quick biology refresher: Your immune system is a complex network of cells and proteins that serves as your body's first and best line of defence against harmful viruses and bacteria. To strengthen it, you want to focus on other areas of wellness—in this case, recovery—that directly affect the network.
"One hard, exhaustive bout of exercise, like going all out for an hour, will decrease the number and function of your white blood cells for a few hours", says Jimmy Bagley, PhD, an associate professor of kinesiology at San Francisco State University. Assuming you don't eat indoors at a restaurant or sip on your friend's smoothie afterwards, that's not a huge deal. But frequent, intense exercise may have a cumulative effect.
"People who exercise too much at a high intensity, without taking proper rest days, tend to have chronically high levels of inflammation", says Gregory Grosicki, PhD, an assistant professor of kinesiology at Georgia Southern University. "The inflammation compounds the more sessions you pile on back to back".
What can then happen is your immune cells try to fix the inflammation (they can't), leaving you more vulnerable to outside pathogens. "Your body becomes distracted by chronic inflammation, when it should be fighting the invader that's sitting in your nose", says Bagley.
Here's how to optimise your recovery routine to help keep your body's defensive team intact.