How to Increase Your Running Mileage Without Getting Injured, According to Experts

One of the most important ways to avoid injury is to stick to your game plan. If you've set out to run 10 kilometres for the day, try to cap it at that (or run less if your body is telling you it needs rest).

"With any new training programme, it's crucial to start slow and build your training gradually", says Miller. "Without a slow progression, you are much more likely to get sidelined by an overuse injury like tendonitis, a stress fracture, muscle strain or even a tendon tear".

Mileage is usually increased based on percentage or time. For example, if you've started by running for 15 minutes a couple of days a week for a few weeks, bump up to 20 minutes per run in the following few weeks.

If you're curious about taking the percentage approach, consider the "10 percent rule". Here the guidance suggests increasing distance no more than 10 percent more than the previous week. For example, if you're running 10 kilometres this week, next week add one more kilometre to that total.

But just because this is a frequently cited guideline doesn't make it an actual rule, says Miller. For beginner runners, the main consideration is consistency and that might mean not increasing your distance at all for the first month (or longer), as a way to get into a routine and to strengthen the muscles needed for the movement pattern of running.

As you become more comfortable with consistent running, you might find that the 10 percent bump weekly is your sweet spot. But if you're showing signs of burnout (think: fatigue, stumbling, mild overuse injuries like ankle soreness), consider cutting back on the distance. Bear in mind that overall life stress could impede your recovery from your training as well and could be a cause for feeling exhausted. Be sure to take time off the track and practise mindful breathing, such as through yoga practice, when you're feeling overly stressed.

