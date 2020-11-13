Keep Your Mental Energy Up to Perform Strong

If your comfortable 9-minute-mile pace felt like a 7-minute-mile pace this morning, the problem could be your mind, not your muscles.
In a new study published in "Medicine & Science in Sport & Exercise", professional endurance runners ran for as long as they could after completing a 45-minute computer task that involved quickly pressing a key when prompted. Afterwards, they tapped out earlier than they did when they completed the same running test after watching a documentary. Going into both tests, their heart rates, oxygen consumption and lactate levels were all the same, which means their bodies weren't at all compromised. Their brains were.
"Mental fatigue increased their perceived effort", otherwise known as the rate of perceived exertion (RPE), or how hard they thought they were working during their run, says Bruno Moreira Silva, PhD, an assistant professor in the department of physiology at the University of São Paulo, Brazil, who led the study. Because of that, they couldn't run as far.
The Science of Mental Fatigue
Just as you can be physically fatigued after a 10-mile run or quick HIIT workout, you can be mentally fatigued after a long day of work or a tough task lasting just a few minutes, according to Kristy Martin, an assistant professor at the University of Canberra Research Institute for Sports and Exercise in Australia. A task that causes mental fatigue, or, more casually, "brain drain", is typically "something you'd prefer not to do, whether that's because it's really challenging or really boring", says Martin.
Other studies have shown that brain drain can negatively affect your ability to maintain a certain power level on a stationary bike, hold an isometric exercise (like a plank) or keep up your speed for a 1,500-metre swim. But if you notice, none of those are sprints. That's because endurance—"any activity where you need to pace yourself", according to Martin—can require conscious mental effort to decide to keep going. "And because mental fatigue increases perception of effort, this decision gets harder as you go on", says Martin. During a 20-second dash, on the other hand, you have less time to think or lose motivation.
The symptoms of brain drain are easy to pinpoint: a lack of energy, no desire to push yourself, mood changes, delayed reactions, lapses in attention and even decreased accuracy, which could cause poor aim during a football game, for example. But identifying why it occurs is a bit harder, at least without cutting open your brain.
The theory that Martin and her colleagues outlined in a recent review revolves around the build-up of a compound called adenosine in the part of the brain that controls perceived exertion, task perseverance and effort-versus-reward processing. Adenosine is produced by intense mental and physical activity. And researchers think that the more you have collecting in your brain, the stronger the signal your brain has to send to keep pedalling, planking or swimming, which makes the task feel more challenging. Adenosine also blocks the release of dopamine, the chemical that regulates motivation, so it does a double whammy on your mindset.
The good news? If you make things easier on your head, your body can perform its best. Here's how.