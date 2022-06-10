When it comes to shoes and clothes for kids, nothing matters more than comfort. If it's not comfortable, they won't wear it. However, comfort, even for younger kids, doesn't have to lack style.



If sneakers are on your list, look for options with extra cushioning and made from flexible materials. A child's feet can grow up to a half size every 2 to 4 months, so they really need shoes that stretch a little with them. Kids are also more comfortable with some wiggle room for their toes. Nike shoes have all this, plus pops of colour, so kids can show off a bit of their personality while they run, jump and play in comfort.



Just like with shoes, kids' clothing must feel comfortable. They lean towards softer textures and clothing that helps them feel cosy. Fleece is a great go-to fabric, even for activewear. It's warm, easy to keep clean and makes layering easy. Opt for a sweatshirt or full-zip fleece hoodie with a roomy kangaroo pocket, and you have the makings of a favourite piece of clothing.



If there's a child in your life who's starting to explore their athletic side, consider shoes that can pull double duty, working on game day and every day. Rubber-soled shoes offer extra traction, and breathable mesh can help keep feet cool. And shoes with an adjustable strap help keep feet secure whether they're dribbling up the basketball court, running down the pitch or climbing around on the playground.