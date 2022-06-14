Trained Podcast: Find Body Confidence With  Amanda Beard

Coaching

Amanda Beard struggled with self-doubt and body dysmorphia throughout her professional swimming career—then she found her voice.

Last updated: June 3, 2022
2 min read
How to Find Confidence, According to Former Elite Swimmer Amanda Beard

Trained is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.

Amanda Beard grew up in the spotlight. She graced the Olympic podium by 14, racked up eight USA Swimming national titles and appeared on the covers of numerous sports and lifestyle magazines. But with the glamour and glory came intense media scrutiny that led her to struggle with body dysmorphia, depression and self-harm. On this episode, Amanda joins host Jaclyn Byrer to share her coming-of-age story as a young woman in professional sport. She speaks about pressures specific to female athletes and explains why they can be so harmful. Having found confidence and happiness since her early days in the pool, she also tells us how athletes and their support systems can prioritise self-worth and well-being.

"I see a lot of young female athletes, when they go through puberty and go through those changes, a lot of them just end up quitting their sport because it's frustrating. It really tests you".

Amanda Beard
Four-time world-champion swimmer and author

Listen Now

Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Jaclyn at trained@nike.com and she'll see what she can do.

