Exercising During Your Period. NAQs

Yes. Yep. Affirmative. Go get in that water. Let’s break it down.

The Fear’s Real

We get it, the thought of swimming when you’ve got your period is scary. If you’re bleeding heavily, the fear of leakage is real. But you don’t have to stop swimming in pools, lakes or the ocean when you’re on your period. It’s reassuring to know that if your worst-case scenario of leaking in the water did happen, relax —the blood will be quickly diluted in the water or be neutralised by the chemical treatment used in swimming pools. Like nothing happened! While your period doesn’t stop when you swim, that feeling of being weightless and stretching your body with swimming strokes is really nice to calm periodcramps.

The Right Sanitary Wear

Tampons, menstrual cups, period-proof pants, sanitary pads —whatever you choose to use, you want to feel confident and know it’ll hold up when you swim. So, if tampons are your thing, it’s worth opting for a high absorbency one as all that pool water means it will be less able to absorb period blood. And you’ll probably want to change it once you’re finished swimming.

If you prefer menstrual cups, you may want to wash and reinsert it before you get in the pool. Cups work just as well as tampons and should stay in place while swimming. Good news for fans of period-proof underwear, there are also a few brands that have designed period-proof pants to wear underneath your swimwear. And finally, if you’re more of a pads person, you’ll need to rethink your sanitary wear when you swim, as pads aren’t designed to be worn in water.