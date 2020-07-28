By Nike Training
An energising breakfast, packed with protein.
Super-charge your morning routine with a stack of muscle-building pancakes that are simple to make and keep you powered up for hours. You can customise yours with our options below and enjoy tips on how to make this meal prep even easier than it already is.
Looking for another excuse to eat pancakes? With the right ingredients, a short stack can fuel you up for a long sweat session or replenish your hunger afterwards. This recipe provides the just-right balance of protein and carbs to help you train longer without hitting the wall mid-workout or suffering a sugar crash. Best of all, it's fast and easy (really—you'll have the pancakes on the table in 10 minutes), and you can shake up the ingredients to meet your needs.
Standout Ingredients (and Why You'll Love Them)
Helpful Tips for Easy Meal Prep
Want to Customise It? Here Are Some Ideas:
How to Make It: Coconut Protein Power Pancakes
Servings: 1 (makes 4 pancakes)
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
100g raw, unsalted almonds
30g coconut flour
7.5g vanilla protein powder
2.5ml baking powder
120ml unsweetened almond milk
3 eggs, at room temperature
15ml coconut oil
120ml coconut yoghurt
40g berries or fruit of choice
12g granola
15ml maple syrup, if desired
Method