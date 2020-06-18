Movement

Coaching Kids at Home

By Nike Training

Coaching Kids Through Home Workouts

Keeping kids active with the 6Cs of coaching.

You're home-workout pros by now, but to help you keep momentum up we've partnered with Made to Play to bring you the best advice on how to coach kids so they can lead healthier, happier lives despite spending more time indoors. Read our 6Cs of coaching for kids and get your family to join the 16 million kids around the world who already are getting active with Made to Play.

  1. Start with Confidence
    Get kids confident in their abilities with post-workout 'how did I do' reviews and achievement records. Why not make a chart that sticks onto the fridge with gold stars for good effort?
  2. Encourage Contribution
    Give out roles and responsibilities so everyone feels like they have a part to play. Switch up games and exercises so kids get more involved and spend less time waiting around on the bench.
  3. Celebrate!
    Shout out effort, determination, collaboration and team spirit. Perseverance should be rewarded just as much as achievement. Back your team with a high five or a pat on the back, even after slip-ups.
  4. Choose Your Own Adventure
    Ask questions and let kids make decisions—even let them take charge for the day. Have them design training routines, make up dances or set team challenges to beat together.
  5. Be Clear and Concise
    Keep sessions 80/20. Spend 20% of your sessions explaining the workout, but keep the other 80% active. Get the kids to tell you how they're doing on a scale of 1 to 5 so you can adjust workouts to suit them.
  6. Stay Connected
    Come together after workouts and let the kids lead the conversation. No lectures, just time to talk it out.

Our Made to Play coaches can help you switch up your skills and drills with tips, tricks and advice on each of the 6Cs.

Explore Family Workouts

