By Nike Training
The perfect, fast vegan power breakfast
Keep it simple and delicious during the week with a superfood day starter that loves variation. Packed with energy and nutrients, this easy recipe is ready to power you up.
Chia seeds are small but mighty, an unassuming superfood that's chock-full of nutrients to help you power through a run or refuel after a strength workout. Make one big batch of these vegan, naturally sweetened Chia Berry Bowls to portion out Monday to Friday and you'll score an extra 15 minutes each morning.
Standout Ingredients (and Why You'll Love Them)
Helpful Tips for Easy Meal Prep
Want to Customise It? Here Are Some Ideas:
How to Make It: Chia Berry Bowls
Servings: 5
Prep Time: 2 hours, 5 minutes
Total Time: 2 hours, 5 minutes
Ingredients
75 g of chia seeds
480 mL of unsweetened vanilla nut milk
30 mL of maple syrup
Pinch of sea salt
75 g of raw macadamia nuts, chopped
300 g of mixed berries
Method