Bulking vs. Cutting: What’s the Difference?

For many sports, even minor variations in weight and body composition can make a difference in terms of performance, endurance and competition category.

For example, many boxing divisions are around a 3kg range, so if you're looking to move from super middleweight to light heavyweight, even a couple of kilos could take you there. The same goes for wrestling, combat sports like MMA, powerlifting and bodybuilding. Even without a specific weight target, some athletes find that body composition—which means the percentage of fat, bone and muscle—can help with aerodynamics in activities such as swimming and cycling.

Here lies the value of bulking vs. cutting. Bulking is known as the muscle-building stage, which calls for eating more calories than you burn, coupled with intense weight training for a set period of time. Then there's cutting—the phase where you cut back on calories in an effort to shed body fat while maintaining muscle mass to the best of your ability.

Playing around with body composition may be helpful if you're interested in switching up your competitive advantages, or simply want to see if the strategy helps your overall performance, regardless of the sport or activity.

RELATED: What Are the Best Foods for Bulking?

In terms of the best approach to do this in a thoughtful (and healthy) way, bulking and cutting can offer some structure, according to Kacie Vavrek, M.S., R.D., a sports nutritionist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Although these terms are usually associated with bodybuilders, the type of tactics they use can apply to any fitness endeavour.

"You don't need to be a bodybuilder to bulk or cut", she says. "Any recreational gym-goer can bulk or cut, it's just a matter of adjusting calorie intake and ensuring nutrient needs are met in combination with exercise tailored to those specific goals".