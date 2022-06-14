Beyond the Fit: Michelle Li's Stands Out in Style

I love watching high school movies and kind of looking at the costume design and how the different outfits help communicate the characters. I would just constantly rewatch the same movie over and over again and take notice. Like 13 Going on 30, I loved the fashion in that, and I think those outfits defined how I tried to dress all of high school.



[Growing up in the] suburbs, it was very much like whatever was at the mall and then if you found something else outside of that, you thought you were like, really special, you know? So yeah, it's just such an interesting time where everything is kind of just like all coming together, and it doesn't really matter where you're going or what you're wearing, but how you're wearing it, which is really cool.