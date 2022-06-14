The Best Nike Swimming Gear

Swimming is an excellent form of full-body, cardiovascular exercise that can get your heart rate up without the impact of running, making it an effective cross-training option. When you swim, you reap the benefits of high-intensity aerobic exercise, while giving your body a break.

Whether you're learning to swim, starting a new lap-swimming routine or supplementing your training plan with a swimming workout every once in a while, you'll want more than a swimsuit to excel in the water. Here are six basic swimming-gear essentials to have on hand if you're hitting the pool for a workout.