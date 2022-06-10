The Best Nike Running Trousers To Try
Buying Guide
If body-hugging leggings or tights aren't your thing, try a pair of loose-fitting, lightweight running trousers for your next workout.
A well-rounded running wardrobe can empower you to get the run done, no what matter the conditions are like. When it comes to bottoms, a pair of running leggings can be a great option to have on hand. However, if the tight feel isn't for you, or if you want to mix up your running wardrobe, consider opting for a pair of breathable, lightweight running trousers.
What to Look For in Running Trousers
You'll notice that trousers designed for running come with a number of performance benefits and features, including:
- Lightweight, Sweat-Wicking Materials
High-quality performance fabrics, such as Nike Dri-FIT, help pull sweat away from the skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable on a sweaty run. They're also lightweight and stretchy, enabling free movement and unencumbered strides.
- Reflectivity
If you're planning to run at night or early in the morning, opt for reflective features on your running apparel to ensure you're visible to cars and cyclists on the road. Check out Nike's reflective running gear, including trousers, to equip your wardrobe.
- Water Resistance
If you don't want rain to be a deterrent to your training, you'll want gear that prevents you from getting completely soaked during a rainy run. Nike's water-resistant running trousers are designed to keep you dry and block the wind at the same time. Pair them with the right weatherproof running shoes, and the weather won't keep you down.
- Tailored Fit
A well-fitting pair of running trousers will have a sleek design and tailored fit so you don't feel extra fabric weighing you down or chafing against your skin. Look for trousers with a low-profile elastic waistband with a drawcord so you can personalise the fit for you.
- Pockets
If you don't want to carry essentials in your hand or in a waistpack, find a pair of running trousers with pockets to store your phone and other small items. Some styles have drop-in pockets, while others have zip pockets to keep everything extra secure.
Tip: If the carbon footprint of your purchases is top of mind for you, consider a pair of running trousers made from sustainable materials.
How Should Running Trousers Fit?
Running trousers are designed to feel breezy and have more wiggle room than leggings. If your running trousers rub against your skin or restrict movement in any way, they're probably too small. On the other hand, make sure the running trousers aren't so baggy that they feel bulky or slip down as you move. Nike makes both slim-fit running trousers and standard-fit running trousers for men and women, so you can choose whatever feels most comfortable.
Best Nike Running Trousers
1. Best for Staying Cool and Dry: Nike Dri-FIT Trousers
Unlike cotton or fleece joggers, Nike Dri-FIT running trousers are designed to keep you dry during strenuous and sweaty runs. Constructed with an innovative polyester microfibre fabric, Dri-FIT trousers wick moisture away from the skin and disperse it across the exterior of the fabric for fast evaporation.
2. Best for Staying Warm: Nike Storm-FIT and Therma-FIT Trousers
When the temperature drops, reach for a pair of Nike Therma-FIT running trousers. They'll keep you warm without overheating or weighing you down. The double-brushed microfibre fleece traps your body's natural heat, but it's designed not to feel bulky or uncomfortable. If you expect rain or snow in the mix, opt for Nike Storm-FIT running trousers, which are designed to repel water and wind. Many of Nike's cold-weather running trousers are designed to be layered, with zips that make them easy to remove, so you can wear them for your warm-up and strip away once you get up to speed.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Fabric Is Best for Running Trousers?
The best fabrics for running trousers are breathable, lightweight, stretchy and moisture-wicking. Many running trousers are made from nylon, polyester, elastane or a blend of these materials. Nike Dri-FIT fabric is ideal for running trousers because it is designed to move with you while providing moisture control.
What Should You Wear to a 5K?
If you're racing in cold weather, you'll probably want a pair of running trousers to wear before and after the race, even if you strip down to shorts for the race. Underneath your top layers, consider a lightweight, long-sleeved running top with running bottoms of your choice—shorts, trousers or leggings. For warmer-weather races, opt for a pair of running shorts in a breathable, sweat-wicking fabric. Pair your running bottoms with a Nike Dri-FIT training tank or tee and a pair of Nike road racing shoes.
Words by: Lindsay Frankel