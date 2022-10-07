Trained Podcast: Diversify Your Strengths With David Epstein

Coaching

Learn why exposing yourself to multiple skills, subjects or sports—versus specialising in one—can lead to greater success in the school of life.

Last updated: 30 June 2022
2 min read
Why You Should Diversify Your Skills, According to Author David Epstein

Trained is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.

Ask "New York Times" bestselling author and sports-science reporter David Epstein how he feels about 2020 and he'll tell you something like this: It's the kind of unpredictable, or "wicked", environment that leads to growth—if you have the chops to pivot with it. Develop these chops with this episode of "Trained". In it, Epstein vid-chats with host Ryan Flaherty, Nike senior director of performance and a Nike Performance Council member who trains elite athletes. Epstein explains why a little experience in many things (sports, subjects, skills) beats specialising in one, how success isn't linear or dependent on age, and what we can all ask ourselves to find more fulfilment in our lives, in and out of the gym.

Listen Now

Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Flaherty at trained@nike.com, and he'll see what he can do.

Related Stories

The Benefits of Stress and Anxiety—and How to Unlock Them, According to Dr Chloe Carmichael

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Turn Worry Into Wins With Dr Chloe

How NBA All-Star Jrue Holiday Plays Defensive Mind Games

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Stay One Step Ahead with Jrue Holiday

How to Embrace Mental Wellness, According to Nike CEO John Donahoe

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Investing in Your Mental Wellness with John Donahoe

Hit Your Goals With Mental Training Tips From CrossFit Athlete Chandler Smith

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Meet Any Challenge With Chandler Smith

How to Stay in the Present, According to Sports Psychologist Graham Betchart

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Play (and Live) in the Moment with Graham Betchart