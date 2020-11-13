Are Eggs Good For Me?

The Healthiest Way to Egg Out

In light of all this, experts recommend cooking up no more than half a dozen eggs in a week. Dr Stampfer notes that for most people, though, "one egg a day is fine". (Maciel says two a day is probably OK if you aren't consuming many other sources of cholesterol and don't have a family history of cardiovascular issues). But both experts say that if you have concerns, talk to your doctor, as you may want to limit your intake further.



To figure out the right amount for you—as with any diet choice, this one's personal—consider what you'd replace eggs with, suggests Dr Stampfer, who himself eats a few each week. If cracking fewer shells means you'll start eating more processed meat for protein, for example, stick with the eggs. But if you'll swap in whole or minimally processed foods, like oats, a few times a week instead, then do so. Either way, when you do eat eggs, try not to pair them with foods high in saturated and trans fat (ahem, bacon and sausage), says Maciel, and scramble them with vegetables and stick to a side of wholegrain toast instead.



Oh, and if you're using eggs to supplement your training (smart move), eat them as a pre- or post-workout snack within an hour or so of your workout, says Maciel. When paired with carbs, like fruit, the fat in eggs can help slow digestion, stabilising blood sugar levels so you don't crash during your workout. And after a session, the mix of protein, fat and micronutrients can fast-track your recovery. Just don't pull a Rocky—eating eggs raw is definitely not a good idea.