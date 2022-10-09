Marathon Training Plan

Marathon Training Plan

The marathon is the ultimate road race. And the marathon training journey is the ultimate running experience.

You'll gain the endurance you need through weekly Long Runs and Recovery Runs, and you'll work on becoming a more efficient runner through a large selection of Speed Runs. Most importantly, you'll be a smarter runner, ready to take that ultimate starting line.

Nearly all of the 90 runs in this training plan have an accompanying Guided Run in the Nike Run Club App. This plan was designed around an 18-week schedule. Our Guided Runs are built to adapt to your experience level and are intended to be uniquely flexible to your needs as you prepare to tackle a marathon. Whether you're twelve or eighteen weeks away from race day, you can jump into this programme whenever it suits you.

You are in control of what you put into the programme and therefore what you get out of it. Our recommendation: Plan on training for at least 12 weeks before the marathon so you can comfortably run and complete the programmed workouts.

We'll meet you on the starting line!

The fundamental goal of marathon training is being able to cover the distance. And not just making it to the finish line, but making it to the finish line as best as you can".

Chris Bennett Nike Running Global Head Coach

Learn the Running Workouts

Programme Overview

Here's a sample of what your training will look like for the first two weeks of the plan. Download the plan to see what's in store for the remaining 16 weeks.

Marathon Training Plan

18 Weeks to Go

  1. Nike Run Club Guided Run: Ten-Minute Run or RECOVERY RUN: 10:00  
  2. Nike Run Club Guided Run: First Speed Run or SPEED RUN: Intervals/5:00 warm-up/8 x 1:00 at 5K pace/1:00 recovery between intervals 
  3. Nike Run Club Guided Run: Two-Mile Run or RECOVERY RUN: 3.2K/2-Mile Run  
  4. Nike Run Club Guided Run: 7-Minute Run or RECOVERY RUN: 7:00  
  5. Nike Run Club Guided Run: Five-Mile Run or LONG RUN: 8K/5-Mile Run
Marathon Training Plan

17 Weeks to Go

  1. Nike Run Club Guided Run: 12-Minute Run or RECOVERY RUN: 12:00 
  2. Nike Run Club Guided Run: 5K Run or RECOVERY RUN: 5K/3.1-Mile Run 
  3. Nike Run Club Guided Run: Next Speed Run or SPEED RUN: Intervals/5:00 warm-up/1:00 at 5K pace/2:00 at 10K pace/1:00 at 5K pace/2 x 0:45 at mile pace/2:00 at 10K pace/1:00 at 5K pace/0:45 at mile pace/0:30 at best pace/0:15 at best pace/1:00 recovery between all intervals 
  4. Nike Run Club Guided Run: One-Mile Run or RECOVERY RUN: 1.6K/1-Mile Run 
  5. Nike Run Club Guided Run: 10K Run or LONG RUN: 10K/6.2-Mile Run

Let's Go

Excited to train for a marathon? Download our training programme and start running today.

Workouts For Any Level

Marathon Training Plan

Nike Run Club

Listen to the Guided Runs in the Nike Run Club App and run with some of the best coaches and athletes, like Eliud Kipchoge, Shalane Flanagan and Mo Farah. Our Guided Runs give you the guidance you need to listen to your body, adapt to your training plan and become your own best coach.

Marathon Training Plan

Nike Training Club

Working with the Nike Training Club App is a great way to reduce the chance of injury. The NTC App has a massive array of workouts for every fitness level, plus the Nike Performance Council's tips on training, nutrition, recovery and sleep.

