  1. New Releases
    2. /
  2. Running
    3. /
  3. Shoes

New Running Shoes

Sale & Offers 
(0)
Product Discounts 
(0)
Gender 
(0)
Men
Women
Kids 
(0)
Cushioning type 
(0)
Shop by Price 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Collections 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Features 
(0)
Benefits 
(0)
Width 
(0)
Sports 
(1)
Running
Nike Pegasus Premium
undefined undefined
Coming Soon
Nike Pegasus Premium
Men's Road Running Shoes
S$299
Nike Pegasus Premium
undefined undefined
Coming Soon
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
S$299
Nike Vomero 18
undefined undefined
Coming Soon
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
S$229
Nike Vomero 18
undefined undefined
Coming Soon
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
S$229
Nike Vomero 18
undefined undefined
Coming Soon
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
S$175
Nike Zoom Fly 6
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Road Racing Shoes
S$259
Nike Pegasus 41
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Pegasus 41
Men's Road Running Shoes
S$219
Nike Alphafly 3
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Alphafly 3
Women's Road Racing Shoes
S$399
Nike Downshifter 13
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Downshifter 13
Men's Road Running Shoes
S$99
Nike Pegasus Plus
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Pegasus Plus
Road Running Shoes
S$269
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
S$229
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
S$259
Nike Pegasus Plus
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Pegasus Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
S$269
Nike Zoom Fly 6
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Women's Road Racing Shoes
S$259
Nike Juniper Trail 3
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
S$135
Nike Zegama 2
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Zegama 2
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
S$269
Nike Downshifter 13
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Downshifter 13
Women's Road Running Shoes
S$99
Nike Pegasus 41
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Pegasus 41
Women's Road Running Shoes
S$219
Nike Winflo 11 Premium
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Winflo 11 Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
S$189
Nike Structure 25 Premium
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Structure 25 Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
S$229
Nike Invincible 3 Premium
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Invincible 3 Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
S$279
Nike Alphafly 3
undefined undefined
Nike Alphafly 3
Men's Road Racing Shoes
S$469
Nike Structure 25
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Structure 25
Men's Road Running Shoes
S$219
Nike Structure 25
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Structure 25
Women's Road Running Shoes
S$219