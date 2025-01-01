Nike Black Friday Kläder & skor för män 2025(389)

Nike Savaleos
Nike Savaleos Tyngdlyftarsko
Nike Savaleos
Tyngdlyftarsko
49% rabatt
Nike Club
Nike Club Cargobyxor för män
Nike Club
Cargobyxor för män
49% rabatt
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Sweats i fleece för män
Bästsäljare
Nike Tech
Sweats i fleece för män
29% rabatt
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite Fotbollssko för gräs med lågt skaft
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Fotbollssko för gräs med lågt skaft
49% rabatt
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy "Kylian Mbappé" Fotbollssko för varierat underlag med högt skaft
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Fotbollssko för varierat underlag med högt skaft
49% rabatt
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite Fotbollssko för gräs med lågt skaft
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Fotbollssko för gräs med lågt skaft
49% rabatt
Nike G.T. Cut Academy
Nike G.T. Cut Academy Basketsko
Nike G.T. Cut Academy
Basketsko
29% rabatt
Nike Club
Nike Club Chinobyxor för män
Nike Club
Chinobyxor för män
49% rabatt
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Sko för män
Nike Court Vision Low
Sko för män
29% rabatt
Nike Miler Breathe
Nike Miler Breathe Kortärmad löpartröja Dri-FIT för män
Återvunnet material
Nike Miler Breathe
Kortärmad löpartröja Dri-FIT för män
29% rabatt
Nike Therma Sphere
Nike Therma Sphere Halsvärmare 4.0 för löpning
Nike Therma Sphere
Halsvärmare 4.0 för löpning
38% rabatt
Nike Unicorn
Nike Unicorn No-show-strumpor Dri-FIT ADV med dämpning (1 par)
Återvunnet material
Nike Unicorn
No-show-strumpor Dri-FIT ADV med dämpning (1 par)
47% rabatt
Nike Primary
Nike Primary Mångsidig kortärmad tröja Nike Dri-FIT för män
Återvunnet material
Nike Primary
Mångsidig kortärmad tröja Nike Dri-FIT för män
48% rabatt
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite Fotbollssko för gräs med lågt skaft
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Fotbollssko för gräs med lågt skaft
49% rabatt
Nike Calm
Nike Calm Mule för män
Återvunnet material
Nike Calm
Mule för män
39% rabatt
Nike Zoom SD 4
Nike Zoom SD 4 Kastskor för friidrott
Nike Zoom SD 4
Kastskor för friidrott
29% rabatt
Nike C1TY Premium CORDURA®
Nike C1TY Premium CORDURA® Sko
Nike C1TY Premium CORDURA®
Sko
29% rabatt
Nike Club
Nike Club Fleecehuvtröja med hel dragkedja för män
Nike Club
Fleecehuvtröja med hel dragkedja för män
29% rabatt
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Skateboardsko
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+
Skateboardsko
49% rabatt
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy "Kylian Mbappé" Fotbollssko för varierat underlag med lågt skaft
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Fotbollssko för varierat underlag med lågt skaft
49% rabatt
Nike Therma-FIT
Nike Therma-FIT Fitnesshuvtröja för män
Återvunnet material
Nike Therma-FIT
Fitnesshuvtröja för män
40% rabatt
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Tennisshorts Dri-FIT 15 cm för män
Återvunnet material
NikeCourt Advantage
Tennisshorts Dri-FIT 15 cm för män
28% rabatt
Nike Air Max Dn8
Nike Air Max Dn8 Sko för män
Återvunnet material
Nike Air Max Dn8
Sko för män
49% rabatt
Nike Air Max Dn SE
Nike Air Max Dn SE Sko för män
Återvunnet material
Nike Air Max Dn SE
Sko för män
49% rabatt
Nike Primary
Nike Primary Mångsidig kortärmad tröja Nike Dri-FIT för män
Återvunnet material
Nike Primary
Mångsidig kortärmad tröja Nike Dri-FIT för män
48% rabatt
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite Fotbollssko för gräs med lågt skaft
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Fotbollssko för gräs med lågt skaft
49% rabatt
Nike Calm
Nike Calm Mule för män
Återvunnet material
Nike Calm
Mule för män
39% rabatt
Nike Zoom SD 4
Nike Zoom SD 4 Kastskor för friidrott
Nike Zoom SD 4
Kastskor för friidrott
29% rabatt
Nike C1TY Premium CORDURA®
Nike C1TY Premium CORDURA® Sko
Nike C1TY Premium CORDURA®
Sko
29% rabatt
Nike Club
Nike Club Fleecehuvtröja med hel dragkedja för män
Nike Club
Fleecehuvtröja med hel dragkedja för män
29% rabatt
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Skateboardsko
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+
Skateboardsko
49% rabatt
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy "Kylian Mbappé" Fotbollssko för varierat underlag med lågt skaft
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy "Kylian Mbappé"
Fotbollssko för varierat underlag med lågt skaft
49% rabatt
Nike Therma-FIT
Nike Therma-FIT Fitnesshuvtröja för män
Återvunnet material
Nike Therma-FIT
Fitnesshuvtröja för män
40% rabatt
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Tennisshorts Dri-FIT 15 cm för män
Återvunnet material
NikeCourt Advantage
Tennisshorts Dri-FIT 15 cm för män
28% rabatt
Nike Air Max Dn8
Nike Air Max Dn8 Sko för män
Återvunnet material
Nike Air Max Dn8
Sko för män
49% rabatt
Jordan London
Jordan London Huvtröja i pullovermodell för män
Jordan London
Huvtröja i pullovermodell för män
39% rabatt
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Pro
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Pro Fotbollssko för gräs med högt skaft
Återvunnet material
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Pro
Fotbollssko för gräs med högt skaft
39% rabatt
Nike Unicorn
Nike Unicorn Strumpor Dri-FIT ADV med dämpning (1 par)
Nike Unicorn
Strumpor Dri-FIT ADV med dämpning (1 par)
47% rabatt
Jordan Essential
Jordan Essential Bollpump
Jordan Essential
Bollpump
27% rabatt
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Academy Fotbollssko för inomhusplan/futsal/street med lågt skaft
Återvunnet material
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
Fotbollssko för inomhusplan/futsal/street med lågt skaft
49% rabatt
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Sko för män
Nike Total 90
Sko för män
29% rabatt
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Pro
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Pro Fotbollssko för konstgräs med lågt skaft
Återvunnet material
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Pro
Fotbollssko för konstgräs med lågt skaft
49% rabatt
Nike Sphere
Nike Sphere Löparhandskar för män
Nike Sphere
Löparhandskar för män
38% rabatt
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy Fotbollssko för varierat underlag
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Fotbollssko för varierat underlag
29% rabatt
Nike Charge Canvas
Nike Charge Canvas Sko för män
Nike Charge Canvas
Sko för män
28% rabatt
Nike Premier 3
Nike Premier 3 Fotbollssko för gräs med lågt skaft
Nike Premier 3
Fotbollssko för gräs med lågt skaft
29% rabatt
NikeCourt Lite 4
NikeCourt Lite 4 Tennisskor för män
NikeCourt Lite 4
Tennisskor för män
29% rabatt
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-shirt för män
Nike Sportswear
T-shirt för män
37% rabatt

Men's Nike Black Friday deals 2025: get more for less

Since 1964, we've been obsessed with a single aim: empowering athletes in every discipline to reach their goals, and then smash through them. From first-time runners to racket-sport superstars, we have the gear you need to achieve your dreams—and in the men's Nike Black Friday sale, you can get it for less.

Innovative technology built-in

Among our men's Nike Black Friday deals, you'll spot gear made with Nike Dri-FIT technology—the perfect option for when the temperature rises. The smart micro-fibre construction works to wick sweat away and disperse it evenly over the surface of the fabric. This helps it to evaporate faster, so you can stay cool and dry—however intensely you train. We test it rigorously in our labs to make sure this quality lasts for the life of the garment, so there's no limit on how hard you can play.

Putting your comfort first

In our men's Nike Black Friday sale, you'll find options that offer all-day comfort. Super stretchy and lightweight fabrics move with you, whether you're warming up on the track or cheering from the sofa. Elasticated waistbands and adjustable drawstrings allow you to get the perfect fit—and move with you to maintain it. In chilly weather, reach for a sweatshirt or zip-up top featuring Nike Tech Fleece. The exceptionally soft brushed texture has a heat-locking effect, while also being extremely slimline to make sure it won't weigh you down.

Styles for every workout wardrobe

Whether you're training hard or kicking back, we have sportswear to help you look as good as you feel. That's why we have men's Nike Black Friday deals on a wide range of styles. Bold prints and bright colours allow you to make a statement as you train. Prefer a monochrome palette? Neutral tones are easy to mix and match with our extended range. Roomy fits are ideal for layering, while form-fitting shapes create a streamlined look.

Sports accessories to support your goals

You might be hitting the gym, the courts or the football field—wherever you train, you need the right kit to support the challenge ahead. Like supportive, flexible socks that keep your feet comfortable or a breathable cotton cap that shades your eyes in sunny weather. Our gym bags and backpacks provide ample room to stash your kit, shoes and tech. Easy-to-clean fabrics make it simple to keep your accessories fresh with every use.

Practical details put you in control

At Nike, we know that details make a difference to performance. That's why we include them in every piece. We're talking zip-up pockets for storing essentials and reflective design elements for extra visibility in low light. Easy-grab handles on our bags make it simple to get up and go when it's time to hit the gym or make your daily commute. Plus, flatlock seams guard against irritation, so you can train harder for longer. With sustainable materials across our men's Nike Black Friday sale, you can help to protect the planet, too. Think durable polyester spun from plastic bottles, old carpets and fishing nets. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our mission to reach net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. To join our journey, look for pieces with the Sustainable Materials tag.