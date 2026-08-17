Atlético de Madrid

Atlético de Madrid

Atlético Madrid Kit & Shirts. Nike SE

(48)
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Match (hemmaställ)
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Match (hemmaställ) Nike Aero-FIT Authentic fotbollströja (hemmaställ) för män
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Match (hemmaställ)
Nike Aero-FIT Authentic fotbollströja (hemmaställ) för män
1 849 kr
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ)
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ) Fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT Replica för män
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ)
Fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT Replica för män
1 249 kr
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ)
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ) Fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT Replica för ungdom
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ)
Fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT Replica för ungdom
979 kr
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Match (bortaställ)
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Match (bortaställ) Fotbollströja Nike Aero-FIT Authentic för män
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Match (bortaställ)
Fotbollströja Nike Aero-FIT Authentic för män
1 849 kr
SKAPAD FÖR ATT LEVAS I
SKAPAD FÖR ATT LEVAS I
Skapad före avspark, synlig i varje detalj.
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (bortaställ)
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (bortaställ) Fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT Replica för män
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (bortaställ)
Fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT Replica för män
1 249 kr
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (bortaställ)
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (bortaställ) Fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT Replica för kvinnor
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (bortaställ)
Fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT Replica för kvinnor
1 249 kr
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (bortaställ)
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (bortaställ) Fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT Replica för ungdom
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (bortaställ)
Fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT Replica för ungdom
979 kr
Atletico Madrid 2025/26 Stadium (tredjeställ)
Atletico Madrid 2025/26 Stadium (tredjeställ) Fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Replica för män
Specialdesigna
Återvunnet material
Atletico Madrid 2025/26 Stadium (tredjeställ)
Fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Replica för män
1 149 kr
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Match (hemmaställ)
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Match (hemmaställ) Fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT ADV Authentic för män
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Match (hemmaställ)
Fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT ADV Authentic för män
1 699 kr
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ)
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ) Fotbollsshorts Nike Dri-FIT Replica för män
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ)
Fotbollsshorts Nike Dri-FIT Replica för män
629 kr
Bortaställ Atlético Madrid
Bortaställ Atlético Madrid Fotbollströja för uppvärmning för män
Återvunnet material
Bortaställ Atlético Madrid
Fotbollströja för uppvärmning för män
799 kr
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Kortärmad fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT för män
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid Strike
Kortärmad fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT för män
629 kr
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Stickad fotbollsträningströja Nike Dri-FIT för män
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid Strike
Stickad fotbollsträningströja Nike Dri-FIT för män
849 kr
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Fotbollsbyxor Nike Dri-FIT i stickat material för män
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid Strike
Fotbollsbyxor Nike Dri-FIT i stickat material för män
849 kr
Atlético Madrid Strike (tredjeställ)
Atlético Madrid Strike (tredjeställ) Stickad fotbolltracksuit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 för män
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid Strike (tredjeställ)
Stickad fotbolltracksuit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 för män
28% rabatt
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Stickade fotbollsshorts Nike Dri-FIT för män
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid Strike
Stickade fotbollsshorts Nike Dri-FIT för män
549 kr
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Fotbollsträningströja med Nike Dri-FIT i stickat material för ungdom
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid Strike
Fotbollsträningströja med Nike Dri-FIT i stickat material för ungdom
749 kr
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Kortärmad fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT för ungdom
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid Strike
Kortärmad fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT för ungdom
529 kr
Atlético Madrid VaporFast (bortaställ)
Atlético Madrid VaporFast (bortaställ) Fotbollsknästrumpor Nike Dri-FIT ADV
Atlético Madrid VaporFast (bortaställ)
Fotbollsknästrumpor Nike Dri-FIT ADV
249 kr
Atlético de Madrid 2025/26 Stadium (hemmaställ)
Atlético de Madrid 2025/26 Stadium (hemmaställ) Fotbollsshorts Nike Dri-FIT Replica för ungdom
Återvunnet material
Atlético de Madrid 2025/26 Stadium (hemmaställ)
Fotbollsshorts Nike Dri-FIT Replica för ungdom
29% rabatt
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ)
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ) Fotbollsshorts Nike Dri-FIT Replica för ungdom
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ)
Fotbollsshorts Nike Dri-FIT Replica för ungdom
499 kr
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Fotbollspikétröja Nike för män
Atlético Madrid Club
Fotbollspikétröja Nike för män
529 kr
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ)
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ) Tredelat fotbollsställ Nike Replica för barn
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ)
Tredelat fotbollsställ Nike Replica för barn
849 kr
Atletico Madrid 25/26
Atletico Madrid 25/26 Ryggsäck Nike Academy
Atletico Madrid 25/26
Ryggsäck Nike Academy
579 kr
Chelsea 25/26
Chelsea 25/26 Keps Nike Club 5P
Chelsea 25/26
Keps Nike Club 5P
329 kr
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (bortaställ)
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (bortaställ) Fotbollsshorts Nike Dri-FIT Replica för ungdom
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (bortaställ)
Fotbollsshorts Nike Dri-FIT Replica för ungdom
499 kr
Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid Fotbolls-t-shirt Nike för kvinnor
Atlético Madrid
Fotbolls-t-shirt Nike för kvinnor
349 kr
Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid Nike Football t-shirt för kvinnor
Atlético Madrid
Nike Football t-shirt för kvinnor
349 kr
Atletico Madrid 2025/26 Stadium (tredjeställ)
Atletico Madrid 2025/26 Stadium (tredjeställ) Fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Replica för ungdom
Specialdesigna
Slutsåld
Atletico Madrid 2025/26 Stadium (tredjeställ)
Fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Replica för ungdom
899 kr
Atlético Madrid 2026 Stadium (bortaställ)
Atlético Madrid 2026 Stadium (bortaställ) Tredelat fotbollsställ Nike Replica för barn
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid 2026 Stadium (bortaställ)
Tredelat fotbollsställ Nike Replica för barn
849 kr
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (bortaställ)
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (bortaställ) Fotbollsshorts Nike Dri-FIT Replica för män
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (bortaställ)
Fotbollsshorts Nike Dri-FIT Replica för män
629 kr
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Fotbollsbyxor Nike Dri-FIT i stickat material för ungdom
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid Strike
Fotbollsbyxor Nike Dri-FIT i stickat material för ungdom
749 kr
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Fotbollshuvtröja Nike i sweatshirttyg för män
Atlético Madrid Club
Fotbollshuvtröja Nike i sweatshirttyg för män
799 kr
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Fotbollshuvtröja i sweatshirttyg Nike med hel dragkedja för ungdom (killar)
Atlético Madrid Club
Fotbollshuvtröja i sweatshirttyg Nike med hel dragkedja för ungdom (killar)
629 kr
Chelsea 25/26
Chelsea 25/26 Bucket hat Nike Apex
Chelsea 25/26
Bucket hat Nike Apex
349 kr
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Fotbollssweats Nike för ungdom (killar)
Atlético Madrid Club
Fotbollssweats Nike för ungdom (killar)
529 kr
Atlético Madrid (hemmaställ)
Atlético Madrid (hemmaställ) Fotbollströja för uppvärmning för män
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid (hemmaställ)
Fotbollströja för uppvärmning för män
799 kr
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ)
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ) Tredelat fotbollsställ Nike Replica för baby/små barn
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ)
Tredelat fotbollsställ Nike Replica för baby/små barn
799 kr
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ)
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ) Fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT Replica för kvinnor
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ)
Fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT Replica för kvinnor
1 249 kr
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Kortärmad fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT för kvinnor
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid Strike
Kortärmad fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT för kvinnor
629 kr
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Stickad fotbolltracksuit Nike Dri-FIT för män
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid Strike
Stickad fotbolltracksuit Nike Dri-FIT för män
1 749 kr
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Stickad fotbollstracksuit Nike Dri-FIT för ungdom
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid Strike
Stickad fotbollstracksuit Nike Dri-FIT för ungdom
1 249 kr
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Fotbollssweats Nike i sweatshirttyg för män
Atlético Madrid Club
Fotbollssweats Nike i sweatshirttyg för män
699 kr
Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid Fotbolls-t-shirt Nike för kvinnor
Atlético Madrid
Fotbolls-t-shirt Nike för kvinnor
349 kr
Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid Fotbolls-t-shirt Nike för ungdom
Atlético Madrid
Fotbolls-t-shirt Nike för ungdom
279 kr
Bortaställ Atlético Madrid
Bortaställ Atlético Madrid Fotbollströja för uppvärmning Nike Dri-FIT för ungdom
Återvunnet material
Bortaställ Atlético Madrid
Fotbollströja för uppvärmning Nike Dri-FIT för ungdom
749 kr
Atlético Madrid Chill Terry
Atlético Madrid Chill Terry Nike Football huvtröja med hel dragkedja för kvinnor
Atlético Madrid Chill Terry
Nike Football huvtröja med hel dragkedja för kvinnor
899 kr
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Fotbollsshorts Nike Dri-FIT i stickat material för ungdom
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid Strike
Fotbollsshorts Nike Dri-FIT i stickat material för ungdom
429 kr
Chelsea 25/26
Chelsea 25/26 Keps Nike Club 5P
Chelsea 25/26
Keps Nike Club 5P
329 kr
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (bortaställ)
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (bortaställ) Fotbollsshorts Nike Dri-FIT Replica för ungdom
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (bortaställ)
Fotbollsshorts Nike Dri-FIT Replica för ungdom
499 kr
Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid Fotbolls-t-shirt Nike för kvinnor
Atlético Madrid
Fotbolls-t-shirt Nike för kvinnor
349 kr
Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid Nike Football t-shirt för kvinnor
Atlético Madrid
Nike Football t-shirt för kvinnor
349 kr
Atletico Madrid 2025/26 Stadium (tredjeställ)
Atletico Madrid 2025/26 Stadium (tredjeställ) Fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Replica för ungdom
Specialdesigna
Slutsåld
Atletico Madrid 2025/26 Stadium (tredjeställ)
Fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Replica för ungdom
899 kr
Atlético Madrid 2026 Stadium (bortaställ)
Atlético Madrid 2026 Stadium (bortaställ) Tredelat fotbollsställ Nike Replica för barn
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid 2026 Stadium (bortaställ)
Tredelat fotbollsställ Nike Replica för barn
849 kr
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (bortaställ)
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (bortaställ) Fotbollsshorts Nike Dri-FIT Replica för män
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (bortaställ)
Fotbollsshorts Nike Dri-FIT Replica för män
629 kr
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Fotbollsbyxor Nike Dri-FIT i stickat material för ungdom
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid Strike
Fotbollsbyxor Nike Dri-FIT i stickat material för ungdom
749 kr
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Fotbollshuvtröja Nike i sweatshirttyg för män
Atlético Madrid Club
Fotbollshuvtröja Nike i sweatshirttyg för män
799 kr
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Fotbollshuvtröja i sweatshirttyg Nike med hel dragkedja för ungdom (killar)
Atlético Madrid Club
Fotbollshuvtröja i sweatshirttyg Nike med hel dragkedja för ungdom (killar)
629 kr
Chelsea 25/26
Chelsea 25/26 Bucket hat Nike Apex
Chelsea 25/26
Bucket hat Nike Apex
349 kr
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Fotbollssweats Nike för ungdom (killar)
Atlético Madrid Club
Fotbollssweats Nike för ungdom (killar)
529 kr
Atlético Madrid (hemmaställ)
Atlético Madrid (hemmaställ) Fotbollströja för uppvärmning för män
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid (hemmaställ)
Fotbollströja för uppvärmning för män
799 kr
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ)
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ) Tredelat fotbollsställ Nike Replica för baby/små barn
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ)
Tredelat fotbollsställ Nike Replica för baby/små barn
799 kr
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ)
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ) Fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT Replica för kvinnor
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium (hemmaställ)
Fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT Replica för kvinnor
1 249 kr
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Kortärmad fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT för kvinnor
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid Strike
Kortärmad fotbollströja Nike Dri-FIT för kvinnor
629 kr
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Stickad fotbolltracksuit Nike Dri-FIT för män
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid Strike
Stickad fotbolltracksuit Nike Dri-FIT för män
1 749 kr
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Stickad fotbollstracksuit Nike Dri-FIT för ungdom
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid Strike
Stickad fotbollstracksuit Nike Dri-FIT för ungdom
1 249 kr
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Fotbollssweats Nike i sweatshirttyg för män
Atlético Madrid Club
Fotbollssweats Nike i sweatshirttyg för män
699 kr
Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid Fotbolls-t-shirt Nike för kvinnor
Atlético Madrid
Fotbolls-t-shirt Nike för kvinnor
349 kr
Atlético Madrid
Atlético Madrid Fotbolls-t-shirt Nike för ungdom
Atlético Madrid
Fotbolls-t-shirt Nike för ungdom
279 kr
Bortaställ Atlético Madrid
Bortaställ Atlético Madrid Fotbollströja för uppvärmning Nike Dri-FIT för ungdom
Återvunnet material
Bortaställ Atlético Madrid
Fotbollströja för uppvärmning Nike Dri-FIT för ungdom
749 kr
Atlético Madrid Chill Terry
Atlético Madrid Chill Terry Nike Football huvtröja med hel dragkedja för kvinnor
Atlético Madrid Chill Terry
Nike Football huvtröja med hel dragkedja för kvinnor
899 kr
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Fotbollsshorts Nike Dri-FIT i stickat material för ungdom
Återvunnet material
Atlético Madrid Strike
Fotbollsshorts Nike Dri-FIT i stickat material för ungdom
429 kr

Community-rabatter

Since we launched our first footie boots back in 1971, Nike has been a proud partner in the beautiful game across the world. Our new Atlético Madrid kits are designed with club colours and prints, so you can show off your allegiance in authentic style. Pick out an Atlético Madrid shirt to cheer on your team, or go all-out with a head-to-toe Atlético Madrid strip for the new season. Our range includes the latest home, away and third kits, plus goalie strips. Getting ready for a match? We craft our Atlético Madrid shirts from pro-quality fabrics to help you play at your best.

Inspire their dreams with quality kit

Youngsters everywhere love to channel their sporting heroes. Whether you're raising a weekend-league superstar or a rising Academy hopeful, our new Atlético Madrid football kit will help them put in a top performance. Our unique Dri-FIT technology wicks away sweat so it can evaporate fast—keeping young players fresh and focused. Fuss-free shapes and elastic drawstring waists hold their kits in place as they turn, pivot, tackle and pass.

Tackle any conditions in performance tracksuits

From tough training sessions on frosty mornings to post-match celebrations, our Atlético Madrid kit collection has the outerwear you need to stay warm. Full-length tracksuit pants hug your legs for insulation without distracting flutter. You'll find added-stretch fabrics for free, easy movement, plus practical zippers on the lower leg so you can add or remove them without taking off your boots. To complete the look, team yours with a matching trackie top with a neatly fitted hood. And with authentic club badging throughout, your new kit will look as good as it feels.

Show off your style in streetwear

Whether you're layering up after the match or heading out with your mates, our Atlético Madrid apparel is a stylish choice. Snug hoodies come in generous fits made for chucking on and wrapping up. Keep an eye out for half-zip necklines so you can adjust your warmth levels. Our matching fleece pants are finished with elastic cuffs at the ankles for that iconic silhouette. Training in warmer weather? Atlético Madrid badged T-shirts in crisp, breathable cotton display your passion for your club. Check out details like tab labels at the hem and bold Nike Swoosh elements that ensure a standout look.

Protect our future with Nike's Move to Zero

Keeping our planet safe for future generations is a team effort, and at Nike, we're committed to playing our part. Nike's Move to Zero initiative sees us taking steps towards our goal of net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. Wherever we can, we make our Atlético Madrid footie kits from recycled materials spun from plastic bottles. We haven't reached our target yet, but we're getting closer every day. Ready to do your bit? When browsing for your new Atlético Madrid shirt, look for the Sustainable Materials tag.