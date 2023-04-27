Skip to main content
      Women's Dri-FIT Shorts

      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      449 kr
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Ultra High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT Ultra High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      449 kr
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      499 kr
      Nike 10K
      Nike 10K Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Nike 10K
      Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      329 kr
      Nike 10K
      Nike 10K Women's Running Shorts
      Nike 10K
      Women's Running Shorts
      269 kr
      Nike Attack
      Nike Attack Women's Dri-FIT Fitness Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Unlined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Attack
      Women's Dri-FIT Fitness Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Unlined Shorts
      329 kr
      Nike Flex Essential 2-in-1
      Nike Flex Essential 2-in-1 Women's Training Shorts
      Nike Flex Essential 2-in-1
      Women's Training Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Swift
      Nike Dri-FIT Swift Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts with Pockets
      Nike Dri-FIT Swift
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts with Pockets
      749 kr
      Nike Bliss
      Nike Bliss Women's Dri-FIT Fitness High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      Nike Bliss
      Women's Dri-FIT Fitness High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      629 kr
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      749 kr
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Nike Tempo Luxe Women's Running Shorts
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Women's Running Shorts
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      449 kr
      Nike AeroSwift
      Nike AeroSwift Women's Running Shorts
      Nike AeroSwift
      Women's Running Shorts
      849 kr
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period
      Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      649 kr
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      399 kr
      Nike Eclipse
      Nike Eclipse Women's Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Eclipse
      Women's Running Shorts
      Nike Fast Tempo
      Nike Fast Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast Tempo
      Women's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
      449 kr
      Nike Eclipse
      Nike Eclipse Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Eclipse
      Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      629 kr
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Graphic Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Graphic Training Shorts
      399 kr
      Nike Eclipse
      Nike Eclipse Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Eclipse
      Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Nike Air Fast
      Nike Air Fast Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Fast
      Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Printed Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Printed Training Shorts