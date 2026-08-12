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Older Kids Training & Gym Shorts

(29)
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
449 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
329 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
429 kr
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Sport Shorts
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Sport Shorts
429 kr
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
+6
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
349 kr
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
329 kr
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shorts
399 kr
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
549 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
399 kr
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
399 kr
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
329 kr
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
249 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Sold Out
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
329 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
329 kr
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT High-Rise 18cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT High-Rise 18cm (approx.) Shorts
529 kr
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
549 kr
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
329 kr
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
429 kr
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
399 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
329 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
399 kr
Nike Multi Refresh
Nike Multi Refresh Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Refresh
Older Kids' Shorts
329 kr
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Challenger
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
349 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
449 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
329 kr
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
279 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
449 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Training Capris
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Training Capris
28% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
28% off