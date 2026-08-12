  1. Training & Gym
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  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Jackets

Older Kids Training & Gym Jackets

(8)
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
629 kr
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
629 kr
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
799 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
749 kr
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Jacket
999 kr
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Water-Repellent UV Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Water-Repellent UV Woven Jacket
999 kr
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' UV + Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' UV + Repel Jacket
749 kr
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' STORM-FIT Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' STORM-FIT Gilet
999 kr