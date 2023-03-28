Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Trousers & Tights
        3. /
      3. Dri-FIT

      Dri-FIT Trousers & Tights

      Joggers & SweatpantsTights & Leggings
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Running
      Golf
      Brand 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (1)
      Dri-FIT
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      499 kr
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Woven Team Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Woven Team Training Trousers
      649 kr
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men's Racing Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Men's Racing Tights
      1 249 kr
      Nike Dry
      Nike Dry Men's Dri-FIT Taper Fitness Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dry
      Men's Dri-FIT Taper Fitness Fleece Trousers
      649 kr
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Men's Fleece Training Trousers
      Nike Pro
      Men's Fleece Training Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's Knit Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Men's Knit Running Trousers
      749 kr
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's Woven Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Men's Woven Running Trousers
      749 kr
      Nike Power
      Nike Power Women's Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Power
      Women's Training Trousers
      629 kr
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      549 kr
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV A.P.S.
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV A.P.S. Men's Woven Fitness Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV A.P.S.
      Men's Woven Fitness Trousers
      1 349 kr
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit Women's Training Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit
      Women's Training Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex Men's Yoga Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex
      Men's Yoga Trousers
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      549 kr
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Vent Max
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Vent Max Men's Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Vent Max
      Men's Training Trousers
      749 kr
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      1 149 kr
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Tights
      449 kr
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      F.C. Barcelona Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
      F.C. Barcelona Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      269 kr
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      629 kr
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One Luxe
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      849 kr
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Women's 7/8 Fleece Joggers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Women's 7/8 Fleece Joggers
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings