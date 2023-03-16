Skip to main content
      Babies & Toddlers (0–3 yrs) Girls Shoes

      Kids 
      (1)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (1)
      Babies & Toddlers (0–3 yrs)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Air Max 
      (0)
      Shoes 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      Width 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Nike Air Max 270 GO
      Nike Air Max 270 GO Baby/Toddler Easy On/Off Shoes
      Nike Air Max 270 GO
      Baby/Toddler Easy On/Off Shoes
      949 kr
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      949 kr
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Baby & Toddler Shoe
      Nike Air Max 270
      Baby & Toddler Shoe
      Nike Kawa
      Nike Kawa Baby & Toddler Slides
      Nike Kawa
      Baby & Toddler Slides
      299 kr
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Nike Force 1 LE Baby and Toddler Shoe
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      649 kr
      Nike Sunray Protect 2
      Nike Sunray Protect 2 Baby/Toddler Sandals
      Nike Sunray Protect 2
      Baby/Toddler Sandals
      399 kr
      Nike Flex Advance
      Nike Flex Advance Baby & Toddler Boot
      Nike Flex Advance
      Baby & Toddler Boot
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 SE
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 SE Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 SE
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Force 1 Cot
      Nike Force 1 Cot Baby Bootie
      Nike Force 1 Cot
      Baby Bootie
      449 kr
      Nike Force 1 Low SE
      Nike Force 1 Low SE Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Force 1 Low SE
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      899 kr
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      749 kr
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      429 kr
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Jordan 1 Mid Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      649 kr
      Nike Dunk Low
      Nike Dunk Low Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Dunk Low
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      649 kr
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Jordan 1 Mid Baby and Toddler Shoe
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      649 kr
      Nike Air Max SYSTM
      Nike Air Max SYSTM Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max SYSTM
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      749 kr
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Baby and Toddler Boot
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Baby and Toddler Boot
      629 kr
      Nike Dunk Low
      Nike Dunk Low Toddler Shoes
      Nike Dunk Low
      Toddler Shoes
      749 kr
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Nike Star Runner 3 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      429 kr
      Nike Air Max Motif
      Nike Air Max Motif Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Motif
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      749 kr
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Baby & Toddler Shoes
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Baby & Toddler Shoes
      629 kr
      Nike Huarache Run
      Nike Huarache Run Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Huarache Run
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Force 1 Cot SE
      Nike Force 1 Cot SE Baby Cot Booties
      Nike Force 1 Cot SE
      Baby Cot Booties
      449 kr
      Nike Air Max TW
      Nike Air Max TW Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max TW
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      849 kr
      Cushion Little Feet with Nike Baby Girl Shoes

      All the trusted Nike comfort, in the cutest sizes ever. Stylish baby girl shoes feature the lightweight, all-day support parents love too. Made from high quality textiles, leather and cushioning, baby girl shoes stay durable whether she's crawling or hopping. With elastic laces for easy on and off, and subtle perforations for enhanced airflow, Nike baby girl shoes will keep cozy as her feet grow. Shop baby shoes for boys, along with baby shirts and socks at Nike.com.

      Match her look with yours, with classic Nike styles available in baby girls shoes. Baby girls shoes are perfect for a day at the park or hanging out at home. Styles include Air Force 1, Air Max, Huarache and even customizable Nike By You. For playtime outside, Sunray sandals are adjustable and protective. Baby girl shoes are from water-resistant cushioning that stretches with movement, plus dual hook-and-loop straps for quick and easy removal. Added features include non-marking rubber outsoles and cushioned collars for extra ankle support. Get them ready for play outside with baby-sized shorts, skirts and hoodies.