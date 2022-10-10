Nike Run Club App

Nike Run Club was created to help every runner progress. There are loads of ways to personalise the app, so you get all the benefits you need.

Find Your Nike Run Club Pace

Your running pace gives you an understanding of how much distance you can cover in a certain amount of time. It also lets you know whether you need to speed up, slow down, or stay steady. Find your NRC pace by tapping the screen during a run or looking for your average pace in the 'Activity' section of the app.

Push Yourself With Nike Run Club Challenges

Give yourself something to aim for with Nike run challenges. Whether it’s 15km in a week, 100km in a month, or a unique challenge –set a target and nail it with support from friends and the running community. You'll earn rewards and achievements when you complete challenges, so you can enjoy what you've accomplished.

Integrate Other Apps

Stay in the zone and let the beat push you harder. With Nike Run Club’s Spotify and Apple Music integrations, you can listen to music and podcasts while you're on the move. You can also connect Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club to share runs and workouts between the apps.