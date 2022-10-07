Paul George Keep Rising

Paul George

Paul George is one of the most resilient players in the league. Dedicated and determined, he’s kept rising towards his goals despite the countless obstacles he’s faced to ultimately realize his dream of playing at the pinnacle of the game.

To honor his journey and remind the next generation that there’s more than one way to the top, Nike created a bespoke banner for PG that celebrates his ‘Keep Rising’ mindset.

Presented to George by two young players who have been inspired by his story, the banner will live on and remain hung at St. Monica Catholic High School in Santa Monica, CA, inspiring the next generation of ballers.

We sat down with Paul at the unveiling of the banner to get an insight into what ‘Keep Rising’ means to him and get his advice on how to find your own way to the top.