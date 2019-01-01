LeBron James & Air
Born from LeBron’s need for propulsion and protection, a lineage of Air was established in his signature line. Its constant and supportive presence over the years has led to a devoted relationship. “The one thing that’s been consistent about my shoes is Air,” LeBron says. “I love Air.”
Throughout 17 models, the cushioning in LeBron’s signature line has evolved to elevate his game to great heights. For LeBron though, it always come back to Air. “I’ve tried other forms of cushioning,” LeBron says. “But honestly, Air is just me.”