Ladies' golf shoes: drive on
We've been in the golfing business since the 1980s, so we know from experience what goes into making the perfect pair of women's golf shoes: comfort, stability and traction. Our collection includes a variety of styles designed with the latest sporting technology, like cushioned units that allow you to perform at the highest level of play.
Tee off with Nike women's golf trainers, made with breathable materials for all-day comfort. Choose a pair with a wrap-around heel counter for flexible stability and rotational support, bringing you one step closer to the elusive hole in one. We've also got options for all-weather conditions, complete with thin mesh overlays for water resistance and an easy-to-clean finish.
Looking to work on your handicap? Do it in style with Swoosh-emblazoned designs you can wear on and off the course. Discover ladies' golf shoes created with female athletes in mind—think shallower toe boxes, tapered heels and higher arches.