Orange running shoes: bold colour to power your workout
Step up your training regime with our orange running shoes. We've got styles to put extra spring in your step, thanks to the bouncy foam soles and cushioning in key areas. That means your joints are protected from the impact of your strike, and you get a smooth ride—even on uneven terrain. Look out for pairs featuring full-length carbon-fibre plates for a propulsive sensation that will help you transition seamlessly and tackle turns with confidence.
Smart traction patterns on the bottom of our shoes give you exceptional grip in slippery conditions, keeping you in control. Plus, lightweight materials set you free when it's time to pick up the pace. Mesh panels and breathable materials allow for plenty of airflow, keeping you cool when training intensifies. You'll find striking colour-block trainers as well as styles with bright accents, so it's easy to find a pair to suit your unique vibe. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh, too—accentuating the premium aesthetic.
Treat your feet to the security they deserve in our orange running trainers. Classic laces help you get the perfect fit and are easy to adjust on the go. Plus, shoes with padding at the collar and tongue hug your ankles to prevent irritation during extended wear. For added support, reach for footwear with moulded footbeds, which position your foot for the cleanest strike. The result? You get better energy transfer, which means a faster pace when it's time to race.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose running shoes in orange with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.