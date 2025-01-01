  1. Nike Sportswear
    2. /
  2. New Releases

New Girls Sportswear(27)

Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
RON 729.99
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
Just In
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
RON 449.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
RON 349.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Joggers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Joggers
RON 349.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Just In
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
RON 399.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Just In
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
RON 399.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
RON 139.99
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' T-Shirt
RON 149.99
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Ava Rover
Older Kids' Shoes
RON 549.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jacket
RON 329.99
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Older Kids' Shoes
RON 599.99
Nike x LEGO® Collection Heritage
Nike x LEGO® Collection Heritage Backpack (25L)
Coming Soon
Nike x LEGO® Collection Heritage
Backpack (25L)
RON 199.99
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Girls' Cropped T-Shirt
Coming Soon
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Girls' Cropped T-Shirt
RON 119.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Pullover Hoodie
RON 249.99
Nike Swoosh 1
Nike Swoosh 1 Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Swoosh 1
Baby/Toddler Shoes
RON 299.99
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground
Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
RON 299.99
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
RON 529.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
RON 139.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
RON 349.99
Nike Air Max 90 EasyOn
Nike Air Max 90 EasyOn Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 EasyOn
Baby/Toddler Shoes
RON 349.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
RON 229.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Joggers
RON 229.99
Nike SB
Nike SB Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike SB
Older Kids' T-Shirt
RON 149.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Girls' Woven Shorts
RON 179.99
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
RON 99.99
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground Older Kids' (Boys') Button-Down Top
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground
Older Kids' (Boys') Button-Down Top
RON 299.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
RON 139.99